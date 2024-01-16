Roycrofters-At-Large Association Revives Little Journeys Series

The Roycrofters-At-Large Association is poised to breathe new life into its Little Journeys artist speaker series. They mark the revival with an enthralling opening lecture titled 'Vagabondage and Secession, A Little Journey with Carl Sadakichi Hartmann', to be delivered by Peter Potter, the association's president. This intellectual feast is scheduled for February 1, and the Roycroft Inn will serve as the venue.

Reviving a Tradition

The event promises to be an evening of rich culture and vibrant discussions, commencing with a happy hour at 5 p.m. This social segment will then lead into the main event in the Morris Room of the Roycroft Inn, a place steeped in history and artistic heritage.

The Legacy of the Little Journeys Series

The Little Journeys series has long been a pillar of the association's activities at the Roycroft Inn, renowned for its fascinating presentations by masters and artisans, insightful artisan forums, and powerful talks by celebrated speakers. The revival of this series is a testament to the association's commitment to perpetuating the Arts & Crafts Movement, a mission that has been at its core since its establishment in 1976.

Future Endeavors

As the association continues to carry the torch of the Arts & Crafts Movement, it is also preparing for the induction of new members scheduled for April. This step towards growth and inclusivity further solidifies its dedication to keeping the spirit of its founder, Elbert Hubbard, alive.

For those interested in the association's activities or considering membership, information is readily available on their official website, ralaweb.com. Followers can also stay updated on their social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram at roycroftartisans.