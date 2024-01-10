Royal Treasures from Netflix's 'The Crown' Set for Auction

In a one-of-a-kind event set to captivate fans of the globally acclaimed Netflix series 'The Crown', an online royal auction is poised to offer up an array of costumes and props that played a pivotal role in the show's production. The auction, which aims to fund National Film and Television School scholarships for the next 20 years, is expected to raise at least £1M, according to conservative estimates.

Unveiling a Trove of Television History

Bringing together over 450 unique pieces, the auction, to be launched on February 7, promises a rare opportunity for both collectors of memorabilia and fans of the series to own a part of television history. Among the highlights of the auction are iconic items like Princess Diana's engagement ring, her infamous 'revenge dress', and royal carriages. The lots also include a replica of the Gold State Coach with a starting price of £30,000 and costumes worn by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

'The Crown' Memorabilia: More Than Just Props

The items up for auction are more than just props and costumes. They are tangible reminders of the show's memorable moments and the emotional depth brought to life by these physical artifacts. The authenticity of 'The Crown' has been significantly enhanced by the meticulous attention to detail in the selection and use of these props. The auction provides enthusiasts with the chance to revisit the show's most iconic moments encapsulated in these items.

A Rare Opportunity for Enthusiasts

The auction, which is being organized by Bonhams, will have 150 lots sold live on February 7th, 2024, and a further 300 items will be sold online the following day. This event is expected to attract significant attention, given the show's worldwide popularity and the iconic status of some of the items on offer. More than just an event for collectors, this auction represents a unique opportunity for fans of 'The Crown' to own a piece of the series that has captivated audiences across the globe.