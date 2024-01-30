Royal Academy Reveals Academician John Singleton Copley's Slaveowner Past in Upcoming Exhibition

In a groundbreaking revelation, the Royal Academy has disclosed that John Singleton Copley, a distinguished academician of the art institution, was a slaveowner. This disclosure is a part of an upcoming exhibition, 'Entangled Pasts,' that delves into the academy's deep-rooted connections with colonialism. The exhibition, slated to open doors next month, will feature Copley, an American artist who later relocated to England, as a central figure due to his past ownership of three enslaved individuals - Lucy, Cato, and Snap.

A Historic Reckoning

The exhibition aims to bring to light the often glossed over aspects of the academy's history, highlighting its ties with colonialism. The focus on Copley, a notable figure who joined the Royal Academy shortly after its establishment in the 18th century, is significant. His marital alliance with the daughter of a high-ranking East India Company official further cements his connections with the colonial past. This narrative is a part of the broader mission of the exhibition to unravel the entangled histories of the institution and its key figures.

A Legacy of Colonial Implications

The first president of the Royal Academy, Joshua Reynolds, is also mentioned as having profited from the labor of an enslaved servant. The exhibition, in a way, is the academy's attempt to confront its past, acknowledging the colonial implications embedded within its history. The disclosure about Copley and Reynolds serves as a reminder of the often-ignored aspects of colonial history and the individuals who participated in and benefited from it.

Art Reflecting History

Among the pieces to be displayed in the 'Entangled Pasts' exhibition is Copley's 1778 oil painting 'Watson and the Shark.' This significant loaned piece is likely to draw attention to the artist's work while simultaneously sparking conversations about his past. The inclusion of the painting underscores the exhibition's focus on how art and history are interwoven, and how an artist's work can become a lens to view their personal histories and the wider societal context of their time.