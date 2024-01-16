Roy Battersby: A Legacy of Working-Class Narratives on Television

Roy Battersby, the trailblazing television director and leftwing radical, has passed away at the age of 87 following a stroke. Known for his unique ability to weave working-class struggles into the fabric of television, Battersby's impact on the BBC during the 1960s was profound and lasting.

A Champion of the Working Class

Perhaps most remembered for his 1974 Play for Today titled 'Leeds - United!', Battersby painted a vivid picture of an unofficial strike by female textile workers. This play was not purely a work of fiction, but a mirror held up to society, reflecting a real-life event and demonstrating Battersby's commitment to bringing social and political issues to the forefront of public consciousness.

Controversy and Blacklisting

Despite his undeniable talent, Battersby's career at the BBC was marred by his affiliation with the Workers' Revolutionary Party (WRP). This led to secret vetting by MI5 and subsequent blacklisting by the BBC, interrupting his prolific period of producing politically charged content. Yet, Battersby's commitment to his craft never wavered.

Perseverance and Recognition

After parting ways with the WRP and returning to television production with ITV, Battersby continued to face hurdles with the BBC. Despite these challenges, he managed to direct across various channels for another two decades, producing impactful dramas such as 'Between the Lines' and 'Cracker', and films like 'Red Mercury'. In recognition of his contributions to television, Battersby was awarded the Bafta lifetime achievement award in 1995.

Battersby's personal life was as colourful as his career. He was married twice and had a longstanding relationship with actor Judy Loe. His stepdaughter is actor Kate Beckinsale, and he also had children from previous relationships. His life, both personal and professional, was a testament to his passion, resilience, and unwavering belief in the power of storytelling.