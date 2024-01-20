Roxanna Asgarian and Amanda Peters Clinch the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence

Roxanna Asgarian, a Dallas-based freelance journalist and Las Vegas native, has clinched the esteemed Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in the nonfiction category. Her acclaimed book, "We Were Once A Family: Love, Death, and Child Removal in America", unearths the chilling tale of the 2018 Hart family murder-suicide incident, where a couple, with their six adopted children, plunged off a cliff in a tragic end.

From Libraries to Literary Acclaim

The fiction counterpart of the award was bestowed upon Amanda Peters for her heart-wrenching novel, "The Berry Pickers". The story narrates the multi-generational saga revolving around the unsettling disappearance of a young Mi'kmaq girl from a blueberry field in Maine. Interestingly, both the triumphant authors share a deep-rooted connection with libraries, which have been instrumental in molding them into accomplished writers they are today.

For Asgarian, libraries were the sanctuaries where she discovered the boundless joy of reading and the freedom to explore the world through books during her childhood. On the other hand, Peters, now an associate professor at Acadia University, acknowledges her high school library experience as a pivotal force that directed her reading career on the path of success.

An Honour of Excellence

The Andrew Carnegie Medals, established in 2012, are prestigious recognitions presented by the American Library Association (ALA), accompanied by a $5,000 prize. The ALA will felicitate the winners at its annual conference, scheduled in San Diego in June.

Among the notable finalists vying for these prestigious awards were celebrated authors Jesmyn Ward, Christina Wong, Daniel Innes, Jake Bittle, and Darrin Bell.