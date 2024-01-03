en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rowe Fine Art Gallery Unveils ‘New Start, New Art’ Exhibition, Celebrates New Inductee of Cowboy Artists of America

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Rowe Fine Art Gallery, a renowned gallery spotlighting both traditional and contemporary southwestern artists, is all set to commence the year with an enthralling exhibition christened ‘New Start, New Art’ on January 5, 2024, at 4 p.m. This exhibition distinctively emphasizes precast sculptures—the initial raw clay works that precede the polished bronze sculptures, thereby providing an intimate insight into the artistic process.

‘New Start, New Art’ – A Glimpse into Artistic Process

In the ‘New Start, New Art’ exhibition, visitors will be privy to the precast sculptures of Ken Rowe, the owner of the gallery. Among these, two standout pieces are ‘The Collector’, embodying a raven embellished with a turquoise necklace, and ‘Wild at Heart’, a heartfelt representation of a bear family’s affection. Kim Kori, another accomplished sculptor, will present ‘Delicious’, a delightful depiction of a field mouse relishing an overripe apple.

Alvin Marshall – A New Feather in Cowboy Artists of America

The event also serves to felicitate the induction of Alvin Marshall, a lauded Navajo stone sculptor, into the Cowboy Artists of America—a revered organization committed to perpetuating the culture of western life through fine art. Marshall, known for his exquisite work with Utah alabaster, limestone, and marble, will have his sculptures displayed at the gallery, further enhancing the richness of the ongoing exhibition.

Inviting a New Start with New Art

Rowe Fine Art Gallery, nestled in the heart of Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, remains open throughout the week, inviting patrons and art enthusiasts to experience this unique exhibition. ‘New Start, New Art’ will run through the entire month of January. The gallery encourages visitors to invigorate their living spaces with new artwork, ushering in the new year with a fresh perspective and aesthetic.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

