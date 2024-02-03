Rove McManus Takes a Tumble on Live TV, Handles it with Humor

Television personality and co-owner of the production company behind 'The Project', Rove McManus, experienced an unexpected hiccup during a live broadcast of the show. The incident occurred as McManus, in a moment of enthusiasm, pushed his chair off the stage while transitioning the program to a commercial break.

Unexpected Tumble

Caught in the moment, McManus rolled his chair backward only to discover that the stage didn't extend as far back as he anticipated. This led to him taking a surprise tumble off the platform, leaving both his co-stars and viewers in a state of shock and amusement. Despite the abrupt fall, McManus quickly regained his footing, proving his agility and professionalism.

A Humorous Recovery

When 'The Project' returned on air, McManus addressed the incident with characteristic humor. He reassured viewers of his well-being and explained his miscalculation of the stage's size. Co-host Georgie Tunny added to the laughter by joking about the other hosts' reaction to the fall.

Online Reaction

As the moment was replayed for the audience, it was also shared on social media. Fans expressed their amusement over the incident and voiced their support for McManus, praising him for handling the situation with grace. Despite the unexpected mishap, McManus turned an awkward moment into a memorable one, reinforcing his status as a beloved figure in the Australian television industry.