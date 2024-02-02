Roskilmanor Wrenboys: Preserving Irish Traditions and Inspiring Cultural Tourism

In the heartland of Ireland, in the verdant expanse of County Leitrim, resides a group committed to preserving a slice of rich Irish heritage. The Roskilmanor Wrenboys, a group that draws its roots from the combined regions of Rossinver, Kiltyclogher, and Manorhamilton, have been a bastion of Irish tradition for the past 41 years. As the custodians of the age-old practices of Mumming and Wrenboys, they have striven, through sunshine and sleet, to keep these cultural expressions alive, particularly during the festive season of Christmas.

Charitable Endeavours and Cultural Preservation

Their efforts, while steeped in tradition, also serve a philanthropic purpose. Over the years, they have managed to raise over €100,000 for local charities. Part of their unique cultural preservation involves crafting traditional straw hats and waistbands, a process that imbues their performances with an authentic touch. Initially, the straw for these accessories had been sourced from Tubbercurry, but in a testament to the group’s dedication, the members themselves have taken up the mantle of growing the required straw.

International Impact

The group's cultural reach extends far beyond the borders of Leitrim or even Ireland. They have taken their performances to international stages, participating in masked festivals across Europe and folk festivals alongside renowned groups like the Emerald Revellers and Clann na Mileadha. Their tireless efforts have not only preserved these traditions but also brought them to the attention of a global audience.

A New Cultural Expedition

As we step into February 2024, the Roskilmanor Wrenboys are preparing for their most ambitious venture yet. They plan to bring the heart and soul of Leitrim's music, dance, and culture all the way to Seattle, Washington. This cultural expedition will include ten riveting performances, workshops on set and kitchen house dancing, and a display of the traditional Wrenboys straw hats. The straw for these hats will be brought from the fields of Kansas, adding an American touch to their Irish tradition.

The Seattle trip has a central aim beyond cultural exchange. The Roskilmanor Wrenboys hope to inspire the Irish diaspora and others to consider Leitrim as a future holiday destination. Through their music, dance, and traditional practices, they aim to encourage visitors to experience the beauty, warmth, and charm of their homeland firsthand.