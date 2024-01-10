Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Supports Jason Statham at 'The Beekeeper' UK Premiere

On the evening of January 10, 2024, London's Leicester Square was ablaze with the glitz and glamour of the UK premiere of the action thriller 'The Beekeeper'. The star of the evening, Jason Statham, was handsomely attired in a black turtleneck and a velvet blazer. By his side, lending her support was his fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who made a striking appearance in a black semi-sheer gown.

Advertisment

Statham Stars as the Avenging Beekeeper

In this latest film, 56-year-old Statham takes on the role of Mr. Clay, a heroic beekeeper and a former operative of a clandestine organization. The narrative, deftly directed by David Ayer, revolves around Mr. Clay's relentless pursuit of vengeance against a phishing scam company. This company is held responsible for the tragic suicide of his friend. The film is packed with intense action sequences as Statham, in his typical style, tackles the conniving scammers.

Star-Studded Premiere

Advertisment

The premiere was a star-studded affair that witnessed the presence of several celebrities. Among the attendees were Rosie's brother Toby Huntington-Whiteley, Olivia Hawkins, Molly Rainford, Luca Bish, Tyler West, David Witts, and Chris Long, each turning heads in their stylish ensembles. The red carpet shimmered with the radiance of these stars, adding to the evening's electric atmosphere.

Setting the Stage for High-Octane Action

The trailer of 'The Beekeeper,' launched in October, had already set the stage for the film's high-octane narrative. The gripping sequences showcased in the trailer had built anticipation for Statham's quest for revenge. Now, as the film is set to hit the screens on January 11, 2024, fans and film enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly waiting to witness Statham's latest cinematic venture.