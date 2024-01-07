Rosanna Davison Steps into the Dance Floor of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Former Miss World 2003, Rosanna Davison, has taken a stride into the spotlight once again, this time, stepping onto the dance floor for the seventh season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’. This new venture, she believes, will not only serve as a refreshing hiatus from her maternal responsibilities but also as a platform for personal evolution. Paired with professional dancer Stephen Vincent, Davison is all set to waltz her way into the hearts of the audience, once again.

Embracing the Challenge

Despite not being a ‘natural dancer’, Davison is brimming with optimism about her upcoming stint on the dance show. She acknowledges that it’s a leap out of her comfort zone but is equally excited about the journey that lies ahead. The opportunity to learn a lifelong skill and enjoy the physical activity it affords, adds to the allure of the experience.

Supportive Pillars

Davison isn’t dancing this solo. Her husband, Wes Quirke, is fully on board with her decision, extending his support by taking on additional childminding responsibilities, especially on weekends. She has also sought wise words from former contestant Suzanne Jackson, gaining a realistic understanding of the physical and emotional demands of the show.

A Message to Mothers

As a mother of three young children, Davison sees her participation as a beacon of inspiration for other mothers. She believes that her dance journey will serve as a testament to individual growth and enjoyment, resonating with many mothers who may have lost touch with their personal passions amidst the whirlwind of parenthood. As Davison prepares to don her dancing shoes, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is all set to premiere on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, promising a season of captivating performances.