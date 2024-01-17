Rosa Salazar to Star in Crime Thriller 'Play Dirty' by Shane Black

Rosa Salazar, known for her substantial roles in films like Alita: Battle Angel and The Divergent Series, is set to star in the upcoming crime thriller, Play Dirty. Directed by renowned filmmaker Shane Black, the film is based on the Parker crime novels by Donald E. Westlake, known for his pseudonym Richard Stark. While details about Salazar's role remain under wraps, the project's production team promises an engaging narrative.

Play Dirty: A New Take on Westlake's Parker Novels

Play Dirty will see Salazar sharing the screen with Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield, as they navigate a world of crime, revenge, and high-stakes heists. The film centers on the character of Parker, a professional thief seeking retribution after a treacherous double-cross. The narrative will introduce audiences to a New York mafia and the world's wealthiest man, adding layers of complexity and intrigue to Parker's journey.

A Powerhouse Production Team

Behind the scenes, Play Dirty boasts of a powerful production ensemble. Jules Daly and Marc Toberoff are onboard as producers, and the executive production team features notable names like Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey of Team Downey, Charles Mondry, Anthony Bagarozzi, and James Skotchdopole. Ezra Emmanuel joins the project as a co-producer, bringing together a team with a strong track record in delivering high-quality cinematic experiences.

Shane Black and His Future Projects

Director Shane Black, who has previously worked on The Predator (2018), is not only helming Play Dirty but is also poised to adapt the Doc Savage comic book into a movie. Doc Savage, often cited as the 1930s' original 'super' hero, is celebrated for his extraordinary mental and physical prowess, battling against remarkable villains. With these projects, Black continues to contribute significantly to the cinematic landscape, bringing unique narratives to life.