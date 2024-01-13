en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Arts & Entertainment

‘Role Play’ Review: A Misfire in Balancing Comedy and Tragedy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
In the pantheon of action-comedy films, Prime Video’s latest offering, ‘Role Play,’ attempts to etch a unique space. Starring Kaley Cuoco as a seasoned assassin leading a double life, and David Oyelowo as her unwitting spouse, the film navigates the treacherous tides between tragedy and comedy. Directed by Thomas Vincent and penned by Seth Owen, the movie, in theory, offers a modern-day ‘La Femme Nikita’ with a twist. However, its execution leaves viewers in a state of perplexity, akin to awaiting the punchline of a joke that never quite lands.

A Promising Premise Marred by Inconsistencies

The film’s premise presents a tantalizing narrative – Cuoco’s character, Emma, a notorious international assassin masquerading as a suburban wife and mother. This dual existence, coupled with the actor’s well-known comedic talents, suggests an intriguing blend of action and humor. Unfortunately, the film struggles to strike a balance, wavering between its comedic potential and a story that is steeped in the cloak-and-dagger world of international espionage.

Unrealized Potential and Lost Opportunities

The narrative’s plausibility, or lack thereof, becomes a stumbling block. The protagonist’s ability to conceal her lethal profession from her spouse, played with sincerity by Oyelowo, stretches the boundaries of belief. The script, despite its promising setup, fails to deliver a coherent story, resulting in a film that is caught in an identity crisis. The expectation of humor is met with an unexpectedly somber narrative, leaving the audience perplexed.

Performances That Shine Despite the Script

Despite the film’s shortcomings, performances stand out. Cuoco, known for her comedic timing, showcases her versatility as Emma, bringing a grounded reality to her character despite the implausible narrative. Oyelowo, likewise, delivers a surprising performance, highlighting his ability to adapt to a range of roles. However, their performances are not enough to salvage a film that, despite being an action-comedy, might have benefited from embracing a farcical tone.

In the end, ‘Role Play’ is a film that struggles with its identity. Despite its talented cast and promising premise, it fails to live up to the expectations set by its genre. It’s a film that attempts to deliver a punchline that never fully materializes, leaving viewers waiting for a payoff that never comes.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

