Rohitashv Gour on Playing Tiwari Ji in 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai': A Journey of Comedy and Constant Learning

Renowned Indian actor Rohitashv Gour, famed for his character Tiwari Ji in the popular television series 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai,' has shed light on what keeps his spirit alive in playing the same character over the years. He cites the thrill of delving into fresh storylines each day as a pivotal source of motivation.

Unraveling New Storylines

Gour concedes that while sticking to the same character could turn monotonous, the prospect of confronting unique challenges and scenarios daily is what fuels him. The joy of unearthing new layers to Tiwari Ji's character, the surprises that each episode brings, and the chance to portray varying shades of the same character are among the reasons Gour finds his role engaging.

Roots in Comedy

The actor's connection to the character is deepened by his background in comedy plays at the National School of Drama. He identifies with the genuine and amiable nature of characters hailing from the Uttar Pradesh region as portrayed in the show. His adeptness in comedy is sourced from understanding the nuances of such characters and their inherent humor.

The Seriousness of Comedy

Gour does not underestimate the effort required to perform comedy effectively. He recognizes that making people laugh is a challenging task, requiring the utmost seriousness and dedication. Furthermore, he acknowledges the minimal interference from the show's producers, Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli, and the creative liberty granted by the channel as elements that foster a conducive working environment.

Memorable Moments and Lessons Learned

Reflecting on unforgettable moments from the show, Gour recalls a scene where he assumed the role of a disciple to a wrestler named Bhulwa Phelwaan, which was enthusiastically received by the audience. The television series 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai,' airing on &TV, boasts of a talented ensemble cast and has been a learning curve for Gour, continuing to be a vital part of his acting journey.