Rohit Shetty Wrestles with Casting Challenge for Rakesh Maria Biopic

Acclaimed film director, Rohit Shetty, is confronted with a unique casting hurdle for his forthcoming biopic project on Rakesh Maria, the distinguished former Commissioner of Mumbai Police. Shetty, known for his high-octane cop universe films, revealed that the challenge lies in uncovering an actor who can authentically embody Maria's life from his early career in 1985 through the harrowing 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. This portrayal demands a transformation from a young man to a 50-year-old, a span that requires not only physical ageing but also the matured demeanor of a seasoned officer.

Shetty's Vision for the Biopic

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Shetty shared his vision for the biopic, which aims to chronicle pivotal moments in Maria's career. These include his instrumental role in resolving the 1993 Bombay serial blasts as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), his handling of the 2003 twin blasts at the Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar, and his leadership in the investigation of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Notably, Maria interrogated Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive during the latter event.

Awaiting Singham Again

Shetty plans to commence filming the biopic after wrapping up his next movie in the cop universe, Singham Again. The much-anticipated sequel is slated for release on Independence Day, marking it as one of the major cinematic events of the year. The beginning of the Maria biopic's production will closely follow this date.

From the Pages of Maria's Life

The biopic seeks to highlight Maria's commendable achievements and significant career advancements. This includes his appointment as Commissioner of Mumbai Police in 2014, his promotion to Director General of Home Guards in 2015, and his tenure until his retirement in 2017. The film is adapted from Maria's 2020 autobiography, Let Me Say It Now, offering audiences a glimpse into the life and mind of one of India's most celebrated police officers.