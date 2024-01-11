en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Rohit Shetty Responds to Police Brutality Allegations, Shares Details on Upcoming Projects

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Rohit Shetty Responds to Police Brutality Allegations, Shares Details on Upcoming Projects

Leading Indian film director, Rohit Shetty, known for his high-octane action films and a cinematic universe centered on law enforcement, has addressed criticisms over perceived glorification of police brutality in his works. The director, currently preparing for the release of his new film ‘Singham Again’ and his debut web series ‘Indian Police Force’, has clarified his stance on portrayals of police in his movies during an interview with Film Companion.

The Director’s Stance

Shetty expressed his opposition to the killing of innocent individuals and any form of illegal vigilantism by law enforcement. He emphasized the necessity of instilling a certain level of fear in society to maintain order. This view, he acknowledged, might invite criticism or trolling, but he stands by it. The director elucidated his stance by discussing the mindset of policemen dealing with criminals. He underlined that he is against innocent people losing their lives and people taking the law into their own hands.

Upcoming Projects

Shetty recently unveiled a teaser for his web series, ‘Indian Police Force’. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, the show has garnered appreciation for its stunning visuals and entertainment quotient. The series, slated for release on January 19, aims to honor the dedication and commitment of the police force in serving society.

Additionally, the director’s next film, ‘Singham Again’, is part of the popular Singham franchise. The movie will feature a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. However, a release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Acknowledging the Challenges

During the interview, Shetty delved into the complexities and challenges faced by law enforcement officers. He offered insight into the psychological toll borne by cops. Recognizing the vulnerability of officers who often lack adequate protective gear, he recounted a specific incident involving police officials attempting to arrest a suspect. Despite disapproving of extrajudicial actions, Shetty defended the need for law enforcement to protect themselves in life-threatening situations, reiterating the importance of the police’s assertive actions for society’s safety.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 seconds ago
Rubik's Cube at 50: The Iconic Puzzle's Journey and Market Dominance
The Rubik’s Cube, an object that has puzzled and intrigued generations in equal measure, unfolds into a new chapter as it turns 50. Conceived serendipitously by Erno Rubik in 1974, its journey from a mathematical teaching tool to a global sensation is as multifaceted as the cube itself. A Mathematical Marvel Turns Cultural Phenomenon Erno
Rubik's Cube at 50: The Iconic Puzzle's Journey and Market Dominance
Anil Kumar: Painting with Light, A Grand Portrait of Lord Ram Illuminated by 1.4 Million Diyas
11 mins ago
Anil Kumar: Painting with Light, A Grand Portrait of Lord Ram Illuminated by 1.4 Million Diyas
Elvis Evolution: Bringing the King of Rock and Roll to Life in London
12 mins ago
Elvis Evolution: Bringing the King of Rock and Roll to Life in London
75th Emmy Awards: Will Hollywood Writers' Strike Derail the Event?
8 seconds ago
75th Emmy Awards: Will Hollywood Writers' Strike Derail the Event?
Bruno Mars Expresses Love for Anime Through 'Jujutsu Kaisen'
5 mins ago
Bruno Mars Expresses Love for Anime Through 'Jujutsu Kaisen'
Children Embrace Cultural Heritage with Loong Year Loong Dance Challenge for Spring Festival 2024
5 mins ago
Children Embrace Cultural Heritage with Loong Year Loong Dance Challenge for Spring Festival 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
48 seconds
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
1 min
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
7 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
7 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
7 mins
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
8 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
8 mins
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
10 mins
Uganda at a Crossroads: National Developments and International Preparations
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
11 mins
Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA's Future
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
21 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
33 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app