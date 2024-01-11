Rohit Shetty Responds to Police Brutality Allegations, Shares Details on Upcoming Projects

Leading Indian film director, Rohit Shetty, known for his high-octane action films and a cinematic universe centered on law enforcement, has addressed criticisms over perceived glorification of police brutality in his works. The director, currently preparing for the release of his new film ‘Singham Again’ and his debut web series ‘Indian Police Force’, has clarified his stance on portrayals of police in his movies during an interview with Film Companion.

The Director’s Stance

Shetty expressed his opposition to the killing of innocent individuals and any form of illegal vigilantism by law enforcement. He emphasized the necessity of instilling a certain level of fear in society to maintain order. This view, he acknowledged, might invite criticism or trolling, but he stands by it. The director elucidated his stance by discussing the mindset of policemen dealing with criminals. He underlined that he is against innocent people losing their lives and people taking the law into their own hands.

Upcoming Projects

Shetty recently unveiled a teaser for his web series, ‘Indian Police Force’. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, the show has garnered appreciation for its stunning visuals and entertainment quotient. The series, slated for release on January 19, aims to honor the dedication and commitment of the police force in serving society.

Additionally, the director’s next film, ‘Singham Again’, is part of the popular Singham franchise. The movie will feature a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. However, a release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Acknowledging the Challenges

During the interview, Shetty delved into the complexities and challenges faced by law enforcement officers. He offered insight into the psychological toll borne by cops. Recognizing the vulnerability of officers who often lack adequate protective gear, he recounted a specific incident involving police officials attempting to arrest a suspect. Despite disapproving of extrajudicial actions, Shetty defended the need for law enforcement to protect themselves in life-threatening situations, reiterating the importance of the police’s assertive actions for society’s safety.