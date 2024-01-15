Rohit Shetty Ignites Excitement with ‘Singham Again’ Teaser

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty marked the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti with a riveting behind-the-scenes glimpse of his upcoming project, ‘Singham Again’. Shared on Instagram, the video features Shetty in action, orchestrating an electrifying scene where a car soars through the air before catching fire, much to the thrill of his ardent fans.

‘Singham Again’ Ignites Fan Excitement

The director’s festive post was met with an outpouring of enthusiasm in the comment section, reflecting the anticipation for the film. ‘Singham Again’ is the third installment of the successful ‘Singham’ franchise, slated for release on Independence Day 2024. The original ‘Singham’, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj, made its debut in 2011, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both predecessors enjoyed considerable success at the box office, setting high expectations for the forthcoming sequel.

From Big Screen to OTT

Apart from the ‘Singham’ series, Rohit Shetty is extending his creative prowess to the digital space. He is set to make his OTT directorial debut with the series ‘Indian Police Force’, featuring a star-studded cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. This venture signifies Shetty’s foray into the rapidly evolving landscape of digital entertainment, without straying far from his signature theme of law enforcement.

A Peek Into ‘Singham Again’

The shared video provides fans with a tantalizing peek into the making of ‘Singham Again’. The action scene, complete with a flaming car, is unmistakably Shetty’s style, known for his grandiose action sequences. The film is currently under production in Hyderabad, with the team working tirelessly to bring another high-octane cinematic experience to the audience. With its combination of beloved characters, gripping action, and a celebrated director at the helm, ‘Singham Again’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2024.