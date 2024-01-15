en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Rohit Shetty Ignites Excitement with ‘Singham Again’ Teaser

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Rohit Shetty Ignites Excitement with ‘Singham Again’ Teaser

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty marked the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti with a riveting behind-the-scenes glimpse of his upcoming project, ‘Singham Again’. Shared on Instagram, the video features Shetty in action, orchestrating an electrifying scene where a car soars through the air before catching fire, much to the thrill of his ardent fans.

‘Singham Again’ Ignites Fan Excitement

The director’s festive post was met with an outpouring of enthusiasm in the comment section, reflecting the anticipation for the film. ‘Singham Again’ is the third installment of the successful ‘Singham’ franchise, slated for release on Independence Day 2024. The original ‘Singham’, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj, made its debut in 2011, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both predecessors enjoyed considerable success at the box office, setting high expectations for the forthcoming sequel.

From Big Screen to OTT

Apart from the ‘Singham’ series, Rohit Shetty is extending his creative prowess to the digital space. He is set to make his OTT directorial debut with the series ‘Indian Police Force’, featuring a star-studded cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. This venture signifies Shetty’s foray into the rapidly evolving landscape of digital entertainment, without straying far from his signature theme of law enforcement.

A Peek Into ‘Singham Again’

The shared video provides fans with a tantalizing peek into the making of ‘Singham Again’. The action scene, complete with a flaming car, is unmistakably Shetty’s style, known for his grandiose action sequences. The film is currently under production in Hyderabad, with the team working tirelessly to bring another high-octane cinematic experience to the audience. With its combination of beloved characters, gripping action, and a celebrated director at the helm, ‘Singham Again’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2024.

0
Arts & Entertainment India OTT
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtracks to Hit Vinyl: A Testament to the Evolution of Video Game Music
The world of video gaming is set to reverberate with a distinctive melody, as the soundtracks of Cyberpunk 2077, Radio Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, gear up for their vinyl release on April 26, 2024. The strikingly bright yellow vinyl, priced at $29.98 each, embodies not just electrifying tunes but an important paradigm shift in
Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtracks to Hit Vinyl: A Testament to the Evolution of Video Game Music
Nintendo Switch in 2024: A Year of Exciting New Games and Adventures
6 mins ago
Nintendo Switch in 2024: A Year of Exciting New Games and Adventures
Oliver Callan May Replace Ryan Tubridy at RTE: A Twist in the Tale
6 mins ago
Oliver Callan May Replace Ryan Tubridy at RTE: A Twist in the Tale
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
5 mins ago
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
EastEnders: Denise Fox & Jack Branning's Marriage on the Brink
5 mins ago
EastEnders: Denise Fox & Jack Branning's Marriage on the Brink
Remembering Prabha Atre: A Legacy of Musical Virtuosity and Insight
6 mins ago
Remembering Prabha Atre: A Legacy of Musical Virtuosity and Insight
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
25 seconds
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
29 seconds
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
32 seconds
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
46 seconds
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
57 seconds
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
59 seconds
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
1 min
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
1 min
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
1 min
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app