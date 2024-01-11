Rohit Shetty Defends Portrayal of Police Brutality in Films, Discusses Upcoming Projects

Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty has responded to criticisms surrounding the portrayal of police brutality in his films. In a candid interview with Film Companion, Shetty clarified his stance, stating his firm belief in the necessity of instilling fear in society, especially when confronting dangerous criminals. While acknowledging the controversy his viewpoint may invite, Shetty defended his choice, accepting trolling as a consequence of expressing his stand.

A Stance on Police Brutality

Shetty highlighted the complex psyche of a policeman when dealing with criminals. He voiced his opposition to the killing of innocent individuals and vigilantism but maintained that the depiction of force is sometimes crucial in the context of law enforcement narratives. Shetty's portrayal of police brutality aims to reflect the harsh realities faced by law officers and the psychological toll it takes on them.

'Indian Police Force': An Homage to Law Enforcement

Shetty is set to make his web series debut with 'Indian Police Force,' a forthcoming Prime Video India original series. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, the series is slated for release on January 19. The series intends to honor the selfless service of the police force and foster a sense of patriotism among viewers. Shilpa Shetty will be seen embracing a cop role in the series, adding to the anticipation around the project.

Keeping the 'Singham' Legacy Alive

In addition to his web series debut, Shetty is also preparing for the release of 'Singham Again,' the third installment in the popular Singham franchise. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. The release date for 'Singham Again' has not yet been announced, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further details.

In the face of criticism, Shetty stands firm on his portrayal of police brutality and the necessity of instilling fear for societal protection. His upcoming projects continue this narrative, aiming to provide a more nuanced understanding of law enforcement's challenges and realities.