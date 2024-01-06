en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rodrigo Earns Six Grammy Nominations and Contributes to ‘The Hunger Games’ Soundtrack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Rodrigo Earns Six Grammy Nominations and Contributes to ‘The Hunger Games’ Soundtrack

Music artist Rodrigo has broken new ground with an impressive six Grammy nominations, an achievement that reflects her talent and the high regard in which she is held by the music community. These nominations include coveted categories such as record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year for her hit single “Vampire”, as well as best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album, and best rock song. The 66th Grammy Awards, a pinnacle of recognition in the music industry, are set to take place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Rodrigo’s Excitement for the Grammy Nominations

Rodrigo has expressed her joy and gratitude for her Grammy nominations, sharing this exciting journey with her fans and the music community. One of her standout moments was her mutual excitement with fellow nominee Noah Kahan, who has been nominated for best new artist. Rodrigo’s achievements underscore her growing influence in the music industry and her ability to connect with audiences through her powerful lyrics and captivating melodies.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Soundtrack

Beyond her Grammy nominations, Rodrigo’s contribution to the ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ soundtrack is another feather in her cap. Her song “Can’t Catch Me Now” has been praised for its emotional depth and powerful storytelling, fitting seamlessly into the narrative of the popular series. Rodrigo expressed her admiration for the Hunger Games series and the honor of contributing to its soundtrack, further expanding her musical landscape.

Rodrigo’s Red Carpet Appearance

Recently, Rodrigo made a glamorous appearance at an event, dressed in a shimmering black gown adorned with floral embellishments. She was accompanied by her friend and fellow singer-songwriter Conan Gray. The two posed on the red carpet, further cementing Rodrigo’s status as not just a rising star in the music industry, but also a fashion icon.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

