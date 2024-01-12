RodeoHouston 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Viral Country Underdog

The annual RodeoHouston festival, a lively blend of music genres and rodeo sports, is set to take the stage from February 27 to March 17, 2024. The festival, best known for its focus on country music, has announced a star-studded lineup headlined by an array of artists. Among the headliners is Oliver Anthony, a country music underdog who rose to viral fame in 2023 and is scheduled to perform on March 5 at the iconic NRG Stadium.

Country Stars and Newcomers

Apart from Oliver Anthony, the country genre will be represented by a plethora of stars including Blake Shelton, who is tasked with opening the festival. Others in the lineup are Carly Pearce, For King + Country, Hardy, Hank Williams Jr., Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Zac Brown Band, and Brad Paisley. The festival will draw its curtains with a performance by Eric Church.

Non-Country Artists Join the Rodeo

However, the festival is not confined to country music alone. Non-country artists such as 50 Cent, Ivan Cornejo, Bun B, Nickelback, and Jonas Brothers are also scheduled to perform, adding a dash of variety to the festival’s lineup. A notable feature of the 2024 event is the inclusion of several artists making their RodeoHouston debut. Carly Pearce, 50 Cent, HARDY, Ivan Cornejo, Nickelback, Oliver Anthony, Jelly Roll, Major Lazer, Lainey Wilson, and Whiskey Myers will grace the RodeoHouston stage for the first time.

Grab Your Tickets

RodeoHouston has made arrangements for the sale of tickets in two waves on their official website. The first set of performances will go on sale on January 18 at 10 AM, while the second set will be available at 2 PM for shows scheduled from March 8 to March 17. This star-studded lineup and the unique blend of music genres make RodeoHouston 2024 a highly-anticipated event for music and rodeo enthusiasts alike.