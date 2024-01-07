en English
Rockwell’s Mural Contest Reopens with $500 Reward: A Fusion of Art and Heritage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Rockwell's Mural Contest Reopens with $500 Reward: A Fusion of Art and Heritage

In a captivating blend of art and local heritage, the town of Rockwell revives its mural contest, incentivizing creativity with a generous $500 reward. This move is a rejuvenated effort to inspire more participation, following a lukewarm response previously when only two submissions were received.

Reaching Out to Young Talent

Alderman Dillon Brewer has made a proactive effort to increase participation, reaching out to local colleges including Catawba and Livingstone. He has invited art and design students to express their creativity and contribute to the town’s visual landscape. This approach not only brings fresh perspectives but also fosters a sense of community involvement among the younger generation.

Rockwell’s Rich Mural Tradition

The new mural will proudly adorn the side of Dimensions Dance Studio on Main Street, adding to the town’s collection of two existing murals. These art pieces are located strategically to welcome visitors entering the town via Highway 52. From the first mural at the Rockwell Museum to the second at the Used Appliance Center, each artwork reflects local symbols and celebrates the town’s unique heritage.

Revitalizing Rockwell with Art

The mural competition is managed by the Rockwell Revitalization Committee with the deadline for submissions set for February 5. After careful review, the committee will select a winner whose design will then be presented to the Rockwell Board of Aldermen for final approval. While there were initial plans for a fourth mural on the old Cannon Mills property, those were put aside in favor of exploring potential economic opportunities. Nonetheless, the current endeavor preserves the town’s commitment to celebrating its identity through public art.

