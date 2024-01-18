en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rock Star Barış: The Most Shared Artist on Social Media

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
The world of rock music has thrown another gem into the spotlight. Rock Star Barış, a name that has been steadily climbing the charts, has now clinched a prestigious accolade. Barış, based on last year’s data, has been recognized as the ‘Rock Music Artist whose songs are most shared on Social Media’. An achievement bestowed by international independent companies, it is a testament to his widening influence and popularity among the rock music enthusiasts, not just in Turkey, but globally.

Barış’s Ascent in the Rock Music World

Barış’s music, brimming with raw energy and emotion, has struck a chord with listeners worldwide. The data also revealed his position as the 9th most listened to Rock music artist in Turkey. This statistic is no small feat considering the vibrant and competitive nature of the country’s rock music scene. His rise to the top has been a blend of talent, hard work, and a deep connection with his audience, consistently delivering what they seek in their rock music idols.

Celebration Amidst Golden Orkide Recognition

Barış’s achievement was celebrated in a grand manner at the Golden Orkide Music Media Awards, an event organized by Sedat Sarikaya. Here, he was officially bestowed the award for ‘Rock Music Artist of the Year with the Most Shared Songs on Social Media’. The celebration was a family affair, with his younger son, Emir Ali Kodalak, taking an active part in the ceremony. The presence of Emir Ali, despite his young age, indicates the strong bond Barış shares with his family, which is often reflected in his music.

Upcoming Projects and Future Endeavors

Following the event, Barış’s representative, Gulay, hinted at the exciting times ahead. She mentioned upcoming events and new projects that the rock star and his team are currently working on. Gulay emphasized their commitment to hard work, a trait that has been instrumental in Barış’s success story so far. Fans of the rock star can certainly look forward to more soulful music and electrifying performances in the times to come.

BNN Correspondents

