Arts & Entertainment

Rock Band The Black Crowes Announce First Album in 15 Years

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Rock Band The Black Crowes Announce First Album in 15 Years

The renowned southern blues rock band, The Black Crowes, have declared the launch of their first album in 15 years, ‘Happiness Bastards,’ set to hit the music scene on March 15, under the banner of Silver Arrow Records. The lead single, ‘Watching and Waiting,’ echoes the band’s iconic ’90s sound, marking a commendable reincarnation of their original style. The album, comprising 10 unheard tracks, is the first release since the band’s 2019 live recorded studio album ‘Before The Frost…Until The Freeze.’

Legacy of The Black Crowes

Established by the Robinson brothers, Chris and Rich, The Black Crowes is celebrating their 40-year journey. The band is recognized for their influential debut in the ’90s with ‘Shake Your Money Maker.’ The forthcoming album is deemed a love letter to rock n’ roll by Chris Robinson and is a testament to the band’s evolution and rich experience in the music industry, as mentioned by Rich Robinson.

The Journey Beyond Disputes

Despite a history marked by conflicts and reunions, The Black Crowes have been consistently touring since their third reunion in 2019. The current lineup includes Sven Pipien on bass and Cully Symington, who has been their touring drummer since 2023. The band’s music style is a fusion of psychedelic pop, southern rock, ’70s blues rock, and Rich Robinson’s unique guitar playing, which draws inspiration from open tunings and artists like Jimmy Page and Nick Drake.

Upcoming Shows and Insights

With two forthcoming shows in Las Vegas, the band encourages fans to visit their website for more information and preorders. In an exclusive interview, Rich Robinson has opened up about his guitar influences, providing a deeper understanding of the band’s music style. The album, produced by the Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce, stands as a testament to the band’s commitment to their music and their fans.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

See more
