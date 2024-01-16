Robin Wilson: From Gin Blossoms to The Smithereens and Back Again

Robin Wilson, the charismatic frontman of the Gin Blossoms, has been straddling the dual responsibilities of leading his band and performing as a regular stand-in lead vocalist for The Smithereens. This balancing act has been his reality since the demise of The Smithereens' original frontman, Pat DiNizio, in 2017. In a heart-to-heart with WTOP, Wilson divulged his exhilaration about getting to play the electric guitar on stage with The Smithereens—a feat he hasn't achieved in over a decade and a half, with vintage guitars from the '90s being his instruments of choice.

His Connection with The Smithereens

Growing up in Arizona, Wilson was a fervent fan of The Smithereens. He shared stories of his formative experiences with the band's music, including the time he encountered them while working at a record store, and the memorable occasion where he was able to record with Pat DiNizio in his studio. These anecdotes provide a glimpse into the deep-rooted bond Wilson feels with the band, a connection that now manifests on stage as he steps into DiNizio's shoes.

Navigating the Gin Blossoms Journey

Wilson's journey with Gin Blossoms has seen him transcend from being the replacement for the lead guitarist to becoming the band's lead vocalist. The band's hit tracks like 'Hey Jealousy' and 'Found Out About You' stand testament to their success. Wilson reflected on the band's tumultuous history, including the pressure to produce hits in the wake of Doug Hopkins' suicide, and the subsequent pride in their accomplishments, such as 'Follow You Down' becoming a Top 10 single.

Looking ahead: Reunion, New Music, and Shows

With Gin Blossoms reuniting after a hiatus and releasing new music, Wilson continues to juggle his duties with both bands. He is excitedly gearing up for upcoming shows with The Smithereens, including a highly anticipated performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The upcoming shows will be taking place at The State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia on Saturday, and at the Rams Head in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday.