Robi Domingo’s Wedding and Kathryn Bernardo’s Life Post Breakup: A Tale of Two Celebrities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
Robi Domingo, a renowned Kapamilya artist, and his partner Maiqui tied the knot in a grand Filipino-themed wedding. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by several celebrities from the world of entertainment. Amidst the joyous celebration, a video involving Donny and Kath became a point of discussion, which Robi clarified, ensuring the smooth progression of the occasion.

The Split of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla

Meanwhile, in the Kapamilya world, actress Kathryn Bernardo is seen navigating her life post her split with Daniel Padilla. The couple ended their relationship in November, last year, after being together for 11 years. The split, though over a month old, still seems to cast a shadow over their social media interactions. Bernardo has recently unfollowed Padilla on Instagram, sparking curiosity among fans and followers. In December, Bernardo expressed her determination to move forward, with a statement that read, “No looking back, only moving forward.”

Speculations Amidst Silence

Despite the split, the ex-couple was seen together at Domingo’s wedding, which added another layer to the speculations surrounding their relationship. The Instagram unfollow was interpreted by many as a part of Bernardo’s healing process. However, there were also suggestions that it might be indicative of a more significant divide between the ex-couple. The reasons behind their disconnect on social media remain undisclosed as neither Bernardo nor Padilla have commented on the matter.

Kathryn’s Cryptic Social Media Activity

Adding to the speculation, Kathryn’s activity on social media post the breakup has been closely observed and discussed by fans. Her decision to unfollow Padilla and other celebrities on Instagram has left many speculating the reasons behind it. The fact that she liked a post about ‘mistake’ further fueled the discussions. Moreover, Kathryn’s sister, Kaye, has also alluded to Daniel Padilla in a cryptic post, adding more fuel to the rumors.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

