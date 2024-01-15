Robert Downey Jr. Wins Best Supporting Actor at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Robert Downey Jr., the seasoned actor known for his versatile performances, has added another accolade to his illustrious career. The 58-year-old actor bagged the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards for his compelling portrayal of Admiral Lewis Strauss in the biopic, ‘Oppenheimer’. The actor’s acceptance speech, laced with humor, saw him reciting scathing reviews of his past performances, an act that only added to the charm of the evening.

Downey Jr.’s Fourth Nomination and a Memorable Speech

This marked Downey Jr.’s fourth nomination by the Critics Choice Association, his previous nominations spanning notable performances in ‘Tropic Thunder’, ‘The Avengers’, and ‘Iron Man 3’. In his acceptance speech, the actor humorously highlighted reviews that were critical of his past performances, with comments that described him as ‘sloppy, messy and lazy’ and ‘a puzzling waste of talent’, all the while thanking those who worked with him on the ‘Oppenheimer’ project.

‘Oppenheimer’ Stands Tall with 12 Nominations

‘Oppenheimer’, directed by the acclaimed Christopher Nolan, emerged as a strong contender in the award season, raking in nominations in 12 categories. Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Admiral Lewis Strauss, the adversary to Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer, attracted widespread praise and recognition.

Star-studded Ceremony with Record-breaking Nominations

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards saw a host of other notable nominees including Sterling K. Brown for ‘American Fiction’, Robert De Niro for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Ryan Gosling for ‘Barbie’, Charles Melton for ‘May December’, and Mark Ruffalo for ‘Poor Things’. The event, broadcast live from the Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, was a true celebration of cinema, with ‘Barbie’ achieving a record-breaking 18 nominations, including Best Director and Best Actress, and ‘Poor Things’ receiving 13 nominations.

Downey Jr.’s win serves not only as recognition of his artistry but also as a testament to his ability to evolve with each role, constantly pushing the boundaries of his craft. Despite the critical reviews of his past, Downey Jr.’s triumph is a standing ovation to his resilience and unyielding passion for acting.