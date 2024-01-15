en English
Arts & Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. Turns Critiques into Comedy at Critics Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Robert Downey Jr. Turns Critiques into Comedy at Critics Choice Awards

In a display of self-deprecating wit, Robert Downey Jr. – the ‘Oppenheimer’ star – turned the tables at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, using his acceptance speech as an opportunity to humorously highlight past critiques he has received from the Critics Choice Association. The moment was indicative of a growing trend amongst actors to utilize award ceremonies as platforms to address criticism while sharing personal anecdotes in a light-hearted manner.

Downey’s Deadpan Delivery

Upon receiving the Best Supporting Actor award, Downey proceeded to share some of the less flattering feedback he’s received over his career in a deadpan manner. He quoted reviews that harshly described his performances as ‘sloppy, messy and lazy,’ and as ‘amusing as a bedlocked fart.’ The actor also brought to light a British critic’s critique, which labeled him a ‘puzzling waste of talent.’ Yet, throughout his speech, Downey successfully maintained a lighthearted tone, deftly using humor as a shield against the sharp comments.

Acknowledging the ‘Oppenhomies’

Despite the apparent self-roasting, Downey concluded his acceptance speech on a gratifying note by acknowledging his ‘Oppenheimer’ co-stars, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Alden Ehrenreich. He affectionately referred to them as his ‘Oppenhomies’ and went on to describe the filming process as a humbling experience. In his words, he had his ‘ego’s ass handed to’ him every day on set, reflecting the demanding and transformative nature of the filmmaking process.

A New Trend in Acceptance Speeches?

Downey’s speech marks a shift in the traditional acceptance speech protocol. Rather than a simple thank you note, actors are now turning these platforms into spaces for addressing critiques, sharing personal anecdotes, and even self-reflection. This shift underscores a broader movement within the industry to promote authenticity and transparency, transforming these ceremonial events into moments of genuine human connection.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

