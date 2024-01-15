Robert Downey Jr.’s Affection for Cillian Murphy Steals the Show at Critics Choice Awards

In a humorous twist of events at the Critics Choice Awards, actor Cillian Murphy found himself on the receiving end of an unexpected display of affection from his ‘Oppenheimer’ co-star, Robert Downey Jr. The moment unfolded after Downey Jr. clinched the Best Supporting Actor accolade, first planting a kiss on his wife, Susan, before spontaneously moving to kiss a visibly surprised Murphy.

A Repeat Performance

This incident left viewers chuckling, particularly as it mirrored a similar occurrence at the Golden Globes where Murphy sported a kiss mark on his nose from his wife. The repeated portrayal of Murphy’s reactions to these unexpected displays of affection has endeared him to audiences, and social media was abuzz with jestful comments about Downey Jr.’s eagerness to bestow a kiss on his co-star.

Embracing the Critiques

During his acceptance speech, Downey Jr. displayed a light-hearted approach to criticism, humorously reading past scathing critiques of his performances. This playful attitude towards negative feedback resonated with the audience, further amplifying the celebratory atmosphere of the event.

‘Oppenheimer’ Triumphs

‘Oppenheimer’, the movie both Murphy and Downey Jr. starred in, emerged as a clear winner at the Critics Choice Awards. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, secured an impressive array of accolades, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor.

Other Highlights

Other significant wins of the night included Paul Giamatti, Emma Stone, and the film ‘Barbie’ for Best Comedy. In the realm of television, ‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ received recognition, and ‘Beef’ swept the awards in the limited series categories. The Critics Choice Awards, once again, celebrated the best of film and television, showcasing the depth and diversity of talent in the industry.