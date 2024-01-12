Robert Downey Jr.’s Revelation: Even ‘Iron Man’ Fears Flying

Robert Downey Jr., the actor who famously filled the shoes of the invincible Iron Man, recently revealed a surprising fear on The Jimmy Kimmel Show: flying. Despite his on-screen portrayal of a character who effortlessly soars through the skies, Downey Jr. confessed that the idea of traveling at high speeds in the air seemed unnatural to him. This candid admission, which starkly contrasts his superhero alter ego, adds another layer of authenticity to his public persona.

Flying High with ‘Oppenheimer’

Downey Jr.’s visit to the talk show was not only about confronting his own phobias. The actor also discussed his experience working on ‘Oppenheimer’, a film that delves into the ethical and practical repercussions of atomic development. His portrayal in the movie earned him a Golden Globe, adding another feather to his cap in an already illustrious career.

The Marvel Question

One of the most anticipated parts of the interview was Downey Jr.’s comment on rumors regarding his potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). These rumors were recently put to rest by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who emphasized the importance of preserving the integrity of Downey Jr.’s final moments in the MCU. The actor’s respectful response showcased his commitment to his character’s narrative and the fans who have cherished it over the years.

Cooking Up a Storm

Beyond his acting career, Downey Jr. has ventured into culinary arts, co-authoring a cookbook titled ‘Cool Food’ with scientist Tom Costigan. The book promotes eco-friendly eating habits, a cause that Downey Jr. is passionate about, and offers readers a chance to reduce their carbon footprints through their dietary choices.

Despite his international fame and celebrity status, Downey Jr. spoke candidly about feeling starstruck by other famous personalities. His list of awe-inspiring encounters includes names like Paul McCartney, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Timothy Chalamet. This admission, like his fear of flying, serves as a reminder that beneath the star-studded glory and superhero persona, Downey Jr. is as human as the rest of us.