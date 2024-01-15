en English
Arts & Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Intense Jealousy Towards High School Friend Rob Lowe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Intense Jealousy Towards High School Friend Rob Lowe

In an intriguing revelation, Robert Downey Jr., the versatile actor known for his roles in ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ openly expressed his intense jealousy towards high school classmate and friend, Rob Lowe. During an episode of Lowe’s podcast ‘Literally, with Rob Lowe,’ Downey shared candid insights about the envy he harbored during their time at Santa Monica High School. As he put it, ‘jealous’ was not a potent enough word to encapsulate his feelings.

Admiration and Envy

Downey admired Lowe’s early professional success, which he juxtaposed with his own high school experience. He found it astonishing how Lowe managed to balance a blossoming acting career while simultaneously attending school. Lowe, in a light-hearted reflection of his youthful arrogance, admitted that he was too preoccupied with his professional commitments to engage in school theater like Downey did.

Contrasting Paths

Downey also shed light on his struggles during those formative years. While Lowe was receiving messages from agents, Downey found himself on the receiving end of suspension notices. The two stars acknowledged their differences in handling structured environments, leading to divergent paths.

From High School Dropout to Hollywood Icon

Downey’s journey veered away from the conventional as he dropped out of high school to chase his acting dream in New York. Despite attaining early fame on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ his career faced roadblocks due to substance abuse. However, embodying the spirit of a true fighter, Downey overcame these hurdles, staging a remarkable comeback to become a beloved Hollywood icon.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

