Arts & Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. Reveals High School Jealousy for Rob Lowe: A Tale of Two Stardoms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals High School Jealousy for Rob Lowe: A Tale of Two Stardoms

In a recent conversation that has stirred Hollywood corridors, Robert Downey Jr., the ‘Oppenheimer’ sensation, confessed to an intense jealousy he harbored during his high school days towards Rob Lowe, his classmate and fellow actor. The candid exchange occurred during Downey’s appearance on Lowe’s podcast, ‘Literally, with Rob Lowe.’

Fanning the Flames of Jealousy

As the two stars reminisced about their time at Santa Monica High School, Downey admitted that the term ‘jealousy’ barely scratched the surface of his feelings towards Lowe’s early success. The sight of Lowe, who had already embarked on his acting career, receiving messages from his agent on the school’s bulletin board, struck a dissonant chord within Downey, amplifying his feelings of inadequacy.

A Tale of Two Actors

Downey was awestruck by Lowe’s capability to juggle academic responsibilities with a blossoming Hollywood career, a balance he could not comprehend at the time. In contrast, Downey, who acknowledged being a ‘hot mess’ during his youth, struggled with drug abuse, and eventually dropped out of high school to wholly throw himself into acting.

Paths to Stardom

Despite the rocky road, Downey found his footing in the world of showbiz, first tasting fame on ‘Saturday Night Live’ before experiencing a career resurgence in the 21st century. His journey, filled with ups and downs, has since cemented him as a highly revered figure in Hollywood. Lowe, conversely, despite his early advantages, had his share of struggles but managed to carve out a successful career.

Downey’s frank discussion with Lowe provides a fascinating insight into their contrasting routes to stardom and the emotional intricacies of their initial rivalry. It also casts Santa Monica High School in a new light as a fertile ground for future celebrities, including other remarkable alumni like Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez, and Sean Penn.

Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

