Arts & Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. Reiterates Defense of ‘Tropic Thunder’, Draws Parallel with ‘All in the Family’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Robert Downey Jr. Reiterates Defense of 'Tropic Thunder', Draws Parallel with 'All in the Family'

The 2008 comedy film ‘Tropic Thunder’, infamous for its audacious use of blackface, continues to stir debate in Hollywood. Robert Downey Jr., who portrayed an Australian method actor darkening his skin to play a Black character in the film, recently offered his perspective on the controversy during an appearance on Rob Lowe’s ‘Literally!’ podcast.

Downey Jr. Defends ‘Tropic Thunder’

Downey Jr. compared the film’s satirical approach to that of the 1970s sitcom ‘All in the Family’, known for its bold humor targeting social issues and prejudices. He referenced a disclaimer that precedes reruns of ‘All in the Family’, highlighting its aim to ridicule societal frailties, and suggested a similar intent behind ‘Tropic Thunder’.

The actor expressed concern about the eroding mutual understanding with the audience regarding such portrayals, lamenting the growing ‘clickbait addiction to grievance’ in contemporary society. Despite criticism, he stands by the film and its intention to critique commonly perpetuated, yet flawed, societal tropes.

Director Ben Stiller Stands by the Film

Ben Stiller, director and co-star of ‘Tropic Thunder’, also refuses to apologize for the film’s controversial nature. He, like Downey Jr., sees the film as a necessary challenge to long-standing Hollywood norms and the absurdity of certain societal standards.

Downey Jr. Bags Best Supporting Actor for ‘Oppenheimer’

Amid the controversy, Downey Jr.’s acting prowess remains undiminished. He recently won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards for his role in ‘Oppenheimer’. In his acceptance speech, he humorously referenced past critical comments about his performances, demonstrating his ability to take criticism in stride.

Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

