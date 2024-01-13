Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on His Time as Iron Man, Eyes Oscar Nomination for ‘Oppenheimer’

Robert Downey Jr., the famed actor who brought Tony Stark/Iron Man to life, recently shared reflections on his time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on Rob Lowe’s ‘Literally!’ podcast. Known for his charismatic and nuanced portrayal, Downey Jr. considers his work as Iron Man among his finest, albeit often overlooked due to the superhero genre.

A career-defining role and its aftermath

Downey Jr. vacated his role as Iron Man after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ back in 2019. Despite this, rumors persist about Marvel’s interest in resurrecting the character to reinvigorate the franchise. However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige remains committed to preserving Stark’s poignant narrative arc, especially following the underperformance of recent MCU films such as ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and ‘The Marvels’ – the latter being the MCU’s lowest-ever grossing film.

Life after Marvel

Following his MCU departure, Downey Jr. headlined and produced ‘Dolittle,’ which unfortunately was met with commercial failure and critical disapproval. The actor acknowledged this as a humbling experience that has made him more receptive to learning. Currently, Downey Jr. is actively involved in the Oscar campaign for his role in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’

Award-worthy performances

The Golden Globe winner for best supporting actor for his role in ‘Oppenheimer,’ Downey Jr. is poised for an Oscar nomination. His performance has received widespread acclaim, with his co-star Cillian Murphy lauding him as the most electrifying actor he’s ever worked with. Beyond his recent success, Downey Jr. maintains a commitment to a purist approach to filmmaking, creating a renewed connection with his craft.