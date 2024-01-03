Robert Downey Jr. Recalls First Onscreen Kiss and Talks Astrology

In a candid and amusing interview with W Magazine, prolific actor Robert Downey Jr. took a nostalgic trip back to his first onscreen kiss, shared with actress Molly Ringwald in the 1987 film ‘The Pick-Up Artist’. Recalling the extensive direction from co-producer Warren Beatty for the scene, Downey humorously revealed how the experience left him questioning his kissing skills.

Downey’s Onscreen Romances

Downey, revered globally for his iconic role as Iron Man in the Marvel franchise, contrasted his debut onscreen kiss with his experiences of filming romantic scenes with Avengers costar, Gwyneth Paltrow. The actor amusingly likened kissing Paltrow, with whom he shares a close friendship, to kissing a sibling. Downey’s remarks about his ‘free pass’ with Paltrow during a playful exchange on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ suggest a desire to reunite with her in future cinematic projects.

Astrology, Admiration, and Overcoming Challenges

Downey’s interview also touched upon astrology, a subject about which he expressed skepticism, challenging the notion that there are only twelve types of personalities based on astrological signs. Additionally, the actor hinted at a cinematic ‘boy crush’ on an unnamed acting legend, further showcasing his playful demeanor.

Downey’s journey through Hollywood has seen both soaring highs and challenging lows. He navigated personal struggles with drugs and alcohol to become the highest-paid actor globally, renowned for his role as Tony Stark in the Iron Man franchise. The actor’s early introduction to drugs, facilitated by his father, Robert Downey Sr., had a profound impact on his life. Both father and son have since expressed regret over these actions, marking a poignant chapter in Downey’s personal and professional journey.