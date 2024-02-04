Robert Downey Jr. Discloses Past Consideration for Scarecrow Role in 'Batman Begins'

In a startling revelation, Robert Downey Jr. disclosed that he was nearly cast as the Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan's seminal film, 'Batman Begins.' The coveted role, however, ultimately fell into the capable hands of Cillian Murphy.

A Meeting with Nolan

During an American Cinematheque panel, Downey revealed that he met with the acclaimed director to discuss his potential casting as the Scarecrow. Despite Nolan's cordiality, Downey sensed a lack of interest from the filmmaker, foreshadowing his eventual rejection.

The Scarecrow and Iron Man

Although Downey lost out on the chance to bring the Scarecrow to life, this minor setback did not dampen his cinematic trajectory. He went on to portray Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role that catapulted him to the zenith of Hollywood and cemented his status as one of the industry's highest-paid actors. Conversely, Murphy's chilling portrayal of the Scarecrow in Nolan's 'Dark Knight' trilogy earned him critical acclaim and recognition.

Reunion in 'Oppenheimer'

Ironically, the two actors share the silver screen in Nolan's latest directorial venture, 'Oppenheimer.' Downey takes on the role of Lewis Strauss in the film, which has garnered 13 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Downey's performance has also earned him a nod for Best Supporting Actor, making him a frontrunner in the category.

The revelation of this past meeting between Downey and Nolan adds a layer of intrigue to 'Oppenheimer,' which is now streaming on Peacock. Fans can also revisit the 'Dark Knight' trilogy on Max, appreciating the genius of Nolan and the performances of both Downey and Murphy in their respective superhero roles.