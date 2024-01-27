Robert De Niro's Historic Oscar Nomination and His Joy of Fatherhood

Acclaimed actor Robert De Niro adds another feather to his illustrious cap, receiving a 2024 Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in Martin Scorsese's film, 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' This nomination marks a momentous occasion in the history of the Oscars, establishing a record for the longest span between De Niro's first nomination in 1975 for 'The Godfather Part II' and his latest, signifying a 49-year gap.

Scorsese and De Niro: A Historic Partnership

The actor's long-term collaborator, Martin Scorsese, has also carved his name deeper into the annals of film history. Scorsese, with his 10th nomination for 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' has now surpassed Steven Spielberg to become the most-nominated living filmmaker. This achievement underscores the profound impact of their partnership on contemporary cinema. Despite the accolades for Scorsese and De Niro, the film's lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio did not receive a nomination for his performance.

Breaking Barriers: Lily Gladstone's Milestone Nomination

While the film has stirred attention for its notable snub, it has also been a platform for groundbreaking recognition. Actress Lily Gladstone has emerged as the first Native American actor to receive an Oscar nomination for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' This significant milestone amplifies the ongoing discourse on diversity and representation in Hollywood.

De Niro's Personal Revelation: Joy Of Late Fatherhood

Alongside the professional recognition, De Niro has also opened up about his personal life. The 80-year-old actor revealed his emotions about being a father to his newborn daughter, Gia, with his partner Tiffany Chen. De Niro expressed his wonder and joy at fatherhood, emphasizing Gia's sweet and observant nature. Despite having six other children from previous relationships, De Niro conveyed his desire to be around as long as possible to cherish moments with his youngest daughter.

Whether it's his enduring impact on the film industry or the joy he finds in his personal life, Robert De Niro continues to captivate audiences and inspire fellow artists. His latest Oscar nomination and his personal revelations underscore his enduring presence in our collective cultural consciousness.