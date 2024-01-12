Robby Collins to Starlight Emerging Talents at Savanna Newcomer Showcase

Robby Collins, an influential figure in South Africa's comedy scene and a recipient of the Comedian of the Year award at the previous Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards, is poised to host the 2024 Savanna Newcomer Showcase. A platform dedicated to highlighting emerging comedic talent, the showcase is a pivotal stepping stone in the comedy industry.

Advertisment

Spotlight on New Talents

The Savanna Newcomer Showcase is more than just a stage—it's a launchpad for aspiring comedians. Each participant is given five minutes under the spotlight, a golden opportunity to captivate the audience and potentially secure a nomination for the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award. The showcase is known for its diverse lineup, with this year's participants including Céline Tshika, a 29-year-old rising star from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Robby Collins: A Comedic Journey

Advertisment

Collins, who dropped out of school in Grade 11 to follow his comedic dreams, now stands as a beacon of success in the comedy industry. His journey is not just a testament to his talent, but also to his unwavering dedication to his craft. He recalls the early days of his career, performing in clubs and navigating a comedy landscape vastly different from today's. Reflecting on the evolution of stand-up comedy in South Africa post-1994, Collins acknowledges the opportunities that social media now presents for comedians to gain popularity—a stark contrast to his early days.

Lessons from a Global Icon

Having toured with Trevor Noah in the U.S., Collins shares insights into Noah's international success, a narrative of perseverance, talent, and charisma. He expresses admiration for Noah's ability to captivate large audiences, and his persona, which remains unchanged despite his global fame.