Robbie Burns Night: A Scottish Celebration for a Cause

As winter graces Kamloops with its chill, the town’s heart beats in rhythm with the stirring tune of bagpipes. On January 20, the Columbo Lodge in downtown Kamloops is set to host a grand spectacle. The annual Robbie Burns Night, organized by the Kamloops Highland Games Society, promises an evening steeped in Scottish tradition, commemorating the life and works of the celebrated poet Robbie Burns.

Stepping to the Highlands’ Beat

Highland dancers, young and old, have been tirelessly rehearsing for Robbie Burns Day. The evening’s entertainment will feature traditional dances such as the sword dance and the mass fling. These intricate dances, with their roots deep in Scottish culture, offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Scotland’s heritage.

A Toast to Robbie Burns

As is custom, the evening will pay homage to Robbie Burns with an Ode, honouring the revered bard. Following the tribute, attendees will be treated to a traditional Scottish roast beef dinner. The dinner will feature haggis, a dish emblematic of Scotland, alongside mashed potatoes, turnips, side dishes, and a selection of desserts. This array of culinary delights aims to encapsulate the essence of Scottish cuisine and leave attendees with a taste of the Highlands.

Supporting the Kamloops Highland Games

The Robbie Burns Night is not just a celebration—it’s a mission. Proceeds from ticket sales will fund the Kamloops Highland Games, scheduled to be held in July at Albert McGowan Park. This annual event, a significant draw for locals and tourists alike, showcases the vibrant Scottish culture through music, dance, and sports. Tickets for Robbie Burns Night are available online and at Our Footprints Eco Store and Refillery. Further details about the event can be found on the Kamloops Highland Games Society’s website.