en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Rob Savage’s ‘The Boogeyman’ Re-edited for Intense Scares

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Rob Savage’s ‘The Boogeyman’ Re-edited for Intense Scares

Set to captivate audiences with its chilling narrative, The Boogeyman, a forthcoming horror venture directed by Rob Savage, has had to undergo re-editing due to its profoundly effective scare sequences. Based on Stephen King’s 1973 short story, the film brings to life the haunting tale of high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer, depicted by the talented Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair.

Unleashing the Malevolent Entity

The narrative delves into the sisters’ struggle as they grapple with the loss of their mother. Their father, embodied by Chris Messina, is a therapist who unknowingly enables a patient to unleash a malevolent force that hunts bereaved families. The ensemble cast also includes David Dastmalchian, LisaGay Hamilton, Madison Hu, and Marin Ireland.

Re-editing for Audience Engagement

The film’s initial cut stirred intense reactions during test screenings. In fact, the fear-inducing scenes elicited such loud screams and conversations among the viewers that they often missed the subsequent dialogue. To ensure that audiences could fully absorb the narrative, Savage introduced a 45-second pause after the terrifying moments.

Stephen King’s Stamp of Approval

Rob Savage, known for crafting heart-stopping jump-scares, has received high praise from the master of horror himself. Stephen King was reportedly so taken by the film adaptation that he experienced several jolts during the screening. Following his viewing, King extended a congratulatory message to the entire team for their exemplary work.

Slated for release in Irish cinemas on June 2, The Boogeyman has already started to stir up anticipation. With viewers reportedly exhibiting extreme reactions to horror flicks in theaters and on streaming platforms, this film is set to leave a lasting imprint on the genre.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
$NOT Kicks Off 2024 with ZillaKami Collaboration '0%'
Underground hip-hop sensation, $NOT, has kick-started 2024 with a fresh and electrifying collaboration titled “0%”, featuring the enigmatic ZillaKami. The song, a product of the creative genius of Joe Reeves and The Elements, was recorded in the throbbing heart of music, London, following $NOT’s sweeping tour the previous summer. Intertwining Styles and Musical Fusion “0%”
$NOT Kicks Off 2024 with ZillaKami Collaboration '0%'
Equippers Revolution Releases 'Brand New' from Upcoming 2024 Album
10 mins ago
Equippers Revolution Releases 'Brand New' from Upcoming 2024 Album
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
12 mins ago
Notable Events in Kerala: Literary Festival, Protests, and Official Press Conferences
Shringar: MOP Vaishnav College Celebrates Tradition and Art
8 mins ago
Shringar: MOP Vaishnav College Celebrates Tradition and Art
Golden Girls Introduce New Single 'The Moment' in a Show Steeped in Nostalgia
8 mins ago
Golden Girls Introduce New Single 'The Moment' in a Show Steeped in Nostalgia
Lil Nas X Unveils 'J Christ' Amid Coachella's Reshuffled Lineup
9 mins ago
Lil Nas X Unveils 'J Christ' Amid Coachella's Reshuffled Lineup
Latest Headlines
World News
Scores Tell Stories: Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Game Results
30 seconds
Scores Tell Stories: Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Game Results
High School Boys Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Sportsmanship
1 min
High School Boys Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Sportsmanship
Ex-Cubs Stars Aramis Ramírez and Kerry Wood to be Inducted into Cubs Hall of Fame
1 min
Ex-Cubs Stars Aramis Ramírez and Kerry Wood to be Inducted into Cubs Hall of Fame
High School Basketball Roundup: Wins, Losses, and Close Encounters
1 min
High School Basketball Roundup: Wins, Losses, and Close Encounters
Regional Girls' Prep Basketball: Victories, Local News, and Game Updates
1 min
Regional Girls' Prep Basketball: Victories, Local News, and Game Updates
Austin Bruins Fall Short in Thrilling Face-Off Against Aberdeen Wings
2 mins
Austin Bruins Fall Short in Thrilling Face-Off Against Aberdeen Wings
Justin Grant: One Victory Away from Historic Triple Crown USAC Triumph
2 mins
Justin Grant: One Victory Away from Historic Triple Crown USAC Triumph
A Battle on Ice: Hockey League Standings and Results
2 mins
A Battle on Ice: Hockey League Standings and Results
Triumphs on the Court: The Latest Girls' Prep Basketball Scores in North Dakota
2 mins
Triumphs on the Court: The Latest Girls' Prep Basketball Scores in North Dakota
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
9 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app