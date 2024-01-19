Rob Lowe's Hilarious Text Mix-Up Involving Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper

After the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, a humorous mix-up unfolded involving actors Rob Lowe, Robert Downey Jr., and Bradley Cooper. Downey Jr. had clinched the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in 'Oppenheimer.' Lowe, intending to laud Downey Jr. for his acceptance speech, inadvertently sent a congratulatory text to Bradley Cooper instead.

Flurry of Messages

In an attempt to rectify the error, Lowe, unfortunately, sent the correction to Cooper again, escalating the awkwardness. The mix-up was particularly poignant as Cooper had been nominated but didn't win in his categories for 'Maestro'. Despite the mix-up, Cooper displayed great sportsmanship, joking about living vicariously through such gaffes.

Revelation on Kimmel

The incident was revealed by Lowe himself during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'. The anecdote, brimming with amusement, has since tickled the online community and added a light-hearted flavor to the otherwise glamorous and intense award season.

Enduring Bonds and Light-Hearted Moments

Despite the incident, Lowe and Downey Jr. continue to share a strong bond of lifelong friendship. Cooper's humorous handling of the situation highlighted the camaraderie between the actors, reminding us that behind the glitz and glamour, they, too, are human and susceptible to such innocent faux pas.