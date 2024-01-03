en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rob Lowe’s Candid Reflection on Losing ‘Footloose’ Role to Kevin Bacon

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
Rob Lowe’s Candid Reflection on Losing ‘Footloose’ Role to Kevin Bacon

Actor Rob Lowe recently opened up about one of the most significant setbacks in his early career – losing out on the lead role in the 1984 musical film ‘Footloose’ to Kevin Bacon due to a dance audition mishap that resulted in a severe knee injury. This incident taught Lowe a crucial lesson about the unpredictable nature of Hollywood and inadvertently paved the way for other actors to rise to fame.

Recalling the Footloose Fiasco

Lowe was among the top contenders for the role of Ren McCormack in the iconic film. His audition required him to dance to a Styx song, a performance that ended abruptly when he suffered a knee injury so severe that he had to be taken away on a stretcher. Following this unfortunate mishap, the film’s producers decided to cast a professional dancer for the part. Shortly after Lowe’s injury, Kevin Bacon was announced for the role.

Bacon’s Humorous Take

Lowe also shared a light-hearted conversation he had with Bacon about the incident. Bacon humorously remarked that Lowe might not have secured the role even without the injury, adding a dash of humor to Lowe’s candid reflection.

Unintended Benefits for Fellow Actors

The ‘Footloose’ incident wasn’t the only time Lowe’s career decisions inadvertently benefited other actors. For instance, when Lowe turned down a role on the hit TV series ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ it created an opportunity for Patrick Dempsey to rise to fame. Lowe’s experience shows the interconnectedness of Hollywood and how one actor’s misfortune can become another’s golden ticket.

‘Footloose’ – A Cultural Phenomenon

Despite Lowe’s initial disappointment, ‘Footloose’ went on to become a massive success, ranking among the top-grossing films of the year. Its soundtrack spawned hit songs such as ‘Footloose’ by Kenny Loggins and ‘Let’s Hear It For The Boy’ by Deniece Williams, both of which were nominated for Oscars. The film’s soundtrack also featured the song ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ by Bonnie Tyler, written specifically for the movie, further cementing the film’s place in pop culture history.

Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

