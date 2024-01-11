RoadCo Entertainment Onboards Greg Seamon; Announces Exciting 2024 Live Events Lineup

Greg Seamon, a seasoned professional with a rich background in programming and venue sales, has taken up the mantle of a new Agent at RoadCo Entertainment. Formerly from the AT&T Performing Arts Center, Seamon now joins the ranks of a partnership between Sony Music Masterworks and BSL Enterprises, aimed at revolutionizing the live event production and distribution landscape.

Seamon’s Expertise Fuels RoadCo’s Mission

Seamon’s vast experience will be instrumental in fortifying RoadCo’s national tour booking sales team. His arrival is a strategic move for RoadCo as it continues to push the envelope in creating immersive experiences and live events that resonate with audiences globally.

RoadCo’s 2024 Lineup: A Blend of Horror and Symphony

With an eye on 2024, RoadCo announced the launch of INSIDIOUS, an in-seat immersive horror experience designed to send chills down the spine of the bravest souls. Not just horror, music connoisseurs can look forward to AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT, a co-production with GEA Live and Senbla. This symphonic journey will be a melody of music from the beloved series, promising a feast for the ears.

RoadCo’s Expanding Live Entertainment Portfolio

With the addition of Seamon and the announcement of innovative events, RoadCo Entertainment, Sony Music Masterworks, and BSL Enterprises continue to amplify their live entertainment offerings. From producing crowd favorites like Bluey’s Big Play and The Choir of Man to immersive experiences like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert, the partnership has consistently delivered memorable moments to audiences worldwide.