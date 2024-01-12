en English
Arts & Entertainment

Road House Remake: A Battle of Modernizing an 80s Artifact

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
The 1989 action thriller ‘Road House,’ immortalized for its audacious mix of violence, sex, and 80s flair, has long been celebrated as a ‘best worst movie.’ Despite critical backlash upon its release, with five Razzie nominations including Worst Picture and Worst Actor, the film has amassed a cult following over the decades. Its hallmark over-the-top action, gratuitous nudity, and standout music by Jeff Healey captured the zeitgeist of an era defined by excess.

Iconic Plot and Timeless Narrative

The film’s storyline, featuring Patrick Swayze as a bouncer battling a local despot, reverberates the ageless narrative of a singular hero squaring off against an antagonist—a trope commonplace in westerns and samurai movies. This symbolism has prompted an intriguing decision to remake ‘Road House.’

A Modern Take on a Classic

Doug Liman, acclaimed director of ‘The Bourne Identity,’ is poised to present a contemporary interpretation of the film on Prime Video, with Jake Gyllenhaal stepping into Swayze’s shoes. The forthcoming remake aspires to reimagine the original’s themes for today’s viewers. However, given the original’s standing as a quintessential 80s artifact, the mission poses distinct challenges.

The Battle of Modernizing an 80s Artifact

The venture calls into question the viability of updating a film so deeply entrenched in its epoch. It presents a struggle that could potentially mirror the fierce battles depicted in the original ‘Road House.’ The web page content ponders the original ‘Road House’ film, its reception, and the blueprint for a modern remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal. It underscores the hurdles of modernizing such an archetypal 80s movie and the skepticism shrouding the remake.

