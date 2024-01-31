RMCAD Hosts Catherine Haggarty in Vibrant VASD Program Event

In a vibrant blend of education, innovation, and creativity, the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is set to host an event on February 6, 2024, as part of its Visiting Artist, Scholar & Designer (VASD) Program. The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. MST at the college's Mary Harris Auditorium and will also be accessible via livestream for those unable to attend in person.

A Platform for Artistic Exchange

The event is set to feature four artists, including the highly regarded Catherine Haggarty, a Brooklyn-based artist known for her unique work with domestic objects, spaces, and habits. Haggarty will present her talk 'A Flexible Framework' at 5:30 p.m. MST, offering attendees an intimate glimpse into her creative process and artistic philosophy. This event is the third in the VASD series, following presentations by Alex Da Corte and Pixar art director Deanna Marsigliese.

Exhibitions and Engagement

Accompanying the talk will be four exhibitions, including Haggarty's own 'Stay the Course,' as well as works by Lydia Farrell, Esteban Cabeza de Baca, and Nicole Cassidy. Attendees are invited to explore these exhibitions and enjoy refreshments, fostering an environment of artistic exchange and exploration. The closing presentation by Esteban Cabeza de Baca on March 19, 2024, will draw this series to a close.

About RMCAD

Established in 1963, RMCAD is an accredited institution located in Lakewood, Colorado. The college offers degree programs in arts, design, education, technology, and business and is recognized for providing an intimate learning environment, courses taught by industry professionals, multimedia-rich online classes, and a historic campus. The VASD program exemplifies RMCAD's commitment to fostering the growth and development of its students and the broader artistic community.