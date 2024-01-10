Riyadh Embraces ‘Dimensions of Movement’ at the 5th Tuwaiq Sculpture Symposium

The vibrant cityscape of Riyadh once again plays host to the 5th annual Tuwaiq Sculpture symposium. A highly anticipated event in the global art scene, this year’s symposium, titled ‘Dimensions of Movement,’ underscores the dynamic dialogue between art and motion and aims to reflect Riyadh’s ambitious drive towards innovation and new horizons.

A Gathering of Global Talents

The symposium, which commenced on January 14th and will continue until February 24th, attracts a diverse group of talented sculptors from around the world. A unique platform, it provides these artists with an opportunity to create and showcase their large-scale sculptures in the heart of Saudi Arabia’s capital. The artists, in turn, engage with the theme, exploring the multifaceted ways movement can be articulated and expressed through the medium of sculpture.

Enriching Riyadh’s Cultural Landscape

The creations birthed during the six-week event are expected to significantly enrich the cultural landscape of Riyadh. The sculptures, following their exhibition at ROSHN, will be permanently relocated around the city, transforming Riyadh into an open-air art gallery and contributing to its burgeoning reputation as a hub for the arts.

Fostering a Vibrant Art Scene

The Tuwaiq Sculpture symposium is a part of the larger Riyadh_Arts initiative. This initiative aims to cultivate a vibrant local art scene and democratize access to the arts. By fostering a culture of artistic appreciation and engagement, it hopes to spark a dialogue about the role of art in society and its power to bridge cultural divides. Through its diverse program of panel discussions, talks, guided tours, and interactive workshops, the symposium offers a unique insight into the intricate process of sculpture-making, allowing guests the rare opportunity to watch artists work live.