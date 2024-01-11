Riverside Festival 2024: A Grand Musical Celebration Awaits Glasgow

For its 11th year, the Riverside Festival in Glasgow unfurls a stunning lineup for the 2024 event, coinciding with the UK holiday weekend of May 25th and 26th. The Riverside Museum will serve as the vibrant backdrop, hosting a diverse array of artists—high-profile, rising stars, and local talents—all under one sky.

Stellar Lineup

From the hypnotic beats of Green Velvet and Slam to the dynamic rhythms of LF System and Eliza Rose, the festival promises an electrifying musical journey. Other prominent artists on the roster include Ben Klock, Dax J, Grace Dahl b2b Stephanie Sykes, TSHA, Reinier Zonneveld, Mella Dee b2b Josey Rebelle, salute, FRANCK, and Charlie Sparks. Each act poised to leave an indelible mark on the sonic landscape of the festival.

Spotlight on Local Talent

The festival is not just about international stars; it is a platform for local talent as well. With a special Satellite Stage dedicated to Glasgow and Scottish club scene artists, the festival presents a unique opportunity for local talents to perform for a larger audience. Rising talents like La La, who recent mixtape ‘Give Yourself A Try’ garnered favourable reviews, and TAAHLIAH are among the local talents set to perform.

Anticipation for a Musical Extravaganza

Mark Mackechnie, co-director of the Riverside Festival, radiates enthusiasm about the upcoming event. He views the festival as a chance to bring fresh electronic music talent to Glasgow while nurturing local creativity. With more big names expected to join the lineup, anticipation is mounting for a May Bank Holiday celebration that the city will remember. For more information and tickets, festival-goers can visit the festival’s website.