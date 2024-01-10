Rivermaya to Celebrate 30th Anniversary with Reunion Concert

The renowned Filipino band, Rivermaya, is planning an extraordinary reunion concert to commemorate their 30th year in the music scene. Scheduled for February 17, 2024, the much-awaited event will take place at the SMDC Concert grounds in Parañaque. This reunion sends waves of excitement among the band members, who are both stunned and thrilled at this unexpected development.

The Unexpected Reunion

Nathan Azarcon, one of the band’s most prominent members, spoke about the unanticipated nature of the reunion. The idea of revisiting their old music brings a sense of nostalgia that is shared by fellow band member, Bamboo. The journey that Rivermaya has embarked on, since the release of their first album in 1994, has been marked with numerous member changes and legal battles over the band’s name.

A Milestone for Rivermaya

The significance of the event is not lost on Rico Blanco, another key member of the band. Rivermaya will be making history as the first Filipino artist to be produced by LiveNation. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the band, setting a benchmark in the Filipino music industry. Blanco also highlighted the practical choice of scheduling the concert in February, a month known for having fewer weather disturbances.

A Celebration for Fans and Families

As the band members rehearse for the upcoming concert, they share lighthearted moments. They note that, unlike some bands whose music tuning lowers over the years, their songs have evolved to higher pitches. This reunion concert is not just a coming together of the band members but also a grand celebration dedicated to their legion of fans and families who have supported them throughout their musical journey.