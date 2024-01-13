Rivermaya OG Members Reunite on ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ Ahead of 30th Anniversary Concert

Setting the stage for a nostalgic trip down the lane, the original members of the iconic Filipino rock band, Rivermaya, reunited for an electrifying performance on the ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ platform. Rico Blanco, Mark Escueta, Nathan Azarcon, and Bamboo, the beloved rock icons, offered fans a glimpse of their much-anticipated 30th-anniversary reunion concert. The grand show, aired on January 14, celebrated the vibrancy and diversity of Philippine music and entertainment.

Unfolding a Gala of Performances

A constellation of Kapamilya artists dazzled the audience with a variety of performances. The lineup featured the popular Kapamilya love duo of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, who melted hearts with their romantic act. Vina Morales, along with a troupe of artists, led a Sinulog celebration, radiating festive vibes across the platform.

The cast of the primetime series ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ expressed their gratitude through a thanksgiving act. The event’s high-energy quotient was further amplified with a dance face-off between AC Bonifacio and Gela, backed by the A-Team. Kim Chiu, the versatile artist, enthralled the audience with her solo performance.

Celebrating the Mosaic of Philippine Entertainment

The episode also marked the birthday celebration of Kyla, who showcased her vocal prowess alongside OPM champions. Gary Valenciano and Gloc-9, along with Pops Fernandez, provided a musical treat with their special collaborations.

The grand finale of the teleserye ‘Senior High’ was another highlight of the show, reiterating the richness of Philippine television. The episode culminated with the ‘The Greatest Showdown,’ where ASAP icons presented raw vocal performances, featuring unplugged hits, leaving the audience spellbound.

The reunion of Rivermaya’s original members on ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ ahead of their 30th-anniversary concert not only stirred emotions but also underscored the enduring appeal of the band. It was a testament to their timeless music that continues to resonate deeply with their fans. This episode, celebrating Philippine entertainment, was indeed a tribute to the talent and creativity that thrives in the country’s entertainment industry.