Rivermaya Marks TV Comeback with ‘Elesi’ Performance on ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ Ahead of Reunion Concert

In a resounding nod to their enduring influence in the music scene, iconic Filipino rock band, Rivermaya, staged a significant return to television on the popular program ‘ASAP Natin To.’ The band’s performance of their classic hit ‘Elesi’ offered a rich dose of nostalgia, captivating the audience and sparking a flurry of excitement on social media. This TV comeback serves as an enticing precursor to their highly-anticipated reunion concert scheduled in the following month.

Resurgence of Rivermaya

The band’s televised performance not only marked their return to the limelight but also highlighted their indelible imprint on the Filipino music landscape. Rivermaya, known for their haunting melodies and poignant lyrics, have always commanded a loyal fanbase. Their appearance on ‘ASAP Natin To’ was a significant event for fans, marking a resurgence of the group’s presence and rekindling memories of the band’s heyday.

Anticipating the Reunion Concert

This resurgence is set to culminate in a reunion concert, a much-awaited event for the band’s supporters who have followed Rivermaya’s musical journey through the years. The anticipation surrounding the event is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch the band perform live. The reunion concert promises to be a musical extravaganza, echoing the band’s rich legacy while offering a fresh perspective on their timeless classics.

Social Media Buzz

The excitement around Rivermaya’s return was especially evident on social media. A screenshot from the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel, shared by user josiahvantonio, quickly gained traction, testifying to the band’s enduring popularity. The image showcased the band in full swing, their passion and energy matching the fervour of their audience. The post served as a testament to Rivermaya’s lasting impact, signalling the resurgence of a musical powerhouse.