River Gallo's 'Ponyboi': A Bold Intersex Narrative Premieres at Sundance

The 40th Sundance Film Festival is set to witness a unique cinematic experience titled 'Ponyboi', written by and starring River Gallo. Gallo, an intersex, non-binary, and trans fem artist, takes on the role of Ponyboi, an intersex sex worker in New Jersey, offering a rare look into the intersex experience, a theme often overlooked in mainstream cinema.

A Tale of Struggle and Identity

'Ponyboi' follows the protagonist's journey through a double life - working at a laundromat by day and navigating a secret relationship with his aspiring pimp by night. The narrative takes a dark turn after a drug deal involving tainted crystal meth leads to the death of a mafioso, forcing Ponyboi to confront his internal conflicts. The film expertly intertwines elements of crime, action, and comedy while shedding light on gender identity and societal norms.

Real-Life Influence and Unique Representation

Gallo's personal experience with Anorchia, a condition characterized by a lack of testicles at birth, significantly influences the film's discourse about gender identity. The cast, including Victoria Pedretti, Dylan O'Brien, and Indya Moore, join the project through professional connections and shared representation. 'Ponyboi' not only breaks new ground as a genre-bending film but also as a unique representative of intersex and queer identities in cinema.

From Theatre to Big Screen

The creation of 'Ponyboi' has been a transformative journey for Gallo. Initially conceived as a theater piece, it evolved into a full-fledged film funded by Sundance grants and the Trans Possibilities Intensive. Gallo's vision extends beyond conventional queer narratives of coming out or transitioning, aiming to explore the intricacies of diverse queer identities. With aspirations to continue directing, acting, and returning to the stage, it's clear that Gallo's innovative storytelling is just beginning.