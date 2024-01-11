River Campus Announces Dynamic Spring Season Lineup

With a rich medley of performances, Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus is lighting the path to a vibrant spring season. Offering a palette of artistic flavors, the lineup encompasses theater productions, dance shows, musical concerts, and operatic performances. This spring, the campus will become a melting pot of artistic expressions, showcasing an array of talent and creativity.

Highlights of the Season

The Winter Dance Collection will grace the stage with original works by gifted choreographers. The audience will be treated to an English-sung rendition of the opera Carmen, a passionate tale of love and obsession. The classic musical, The Wizard of Oz, will invite audiences on a magical journey of adventure and friendship. The season also boasts guest performances by acclaimed pianists such as Brian Woods and Ryan Fogg, and jazz concerts like the Clark Terry Jazz Festival Gala Concert.

Music to Evoke Nostalgia and Wonder

A special concert titled ‘Dreams’ promises to stir feelings of nostalgia and wonder. The campus will present significant works such as Mozart’s ‘Coronation Mass’ and Dvorak’s ‘Symphony From the New World,’ with a guest performance by cellist Julian Schwarz. Additionally, themed concerts like ‘The Elements!’ by the Wind Symphony and the Spring Jazz Concert will fill the campus with musical virtuosity.

Theatrical Productions and Unique Performances

The theatrical productions feature ‘Our Play’, addressing serious themes like school shootings, and ‘Randi & Roxanne,’ a queer romantic comedy. The schedule also includes unique performances such as a contemporary dance and physical theater show called ‘Moving Perspectives,’ and an aerial musical adaptation of ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

The season will close with ‘Celebrate the Arts,’ an event encompassing music, theater, dance, and student art, to benefit performance tours for Southeast students. The wide variety of performances at Southeast Missouri State University assures a cultural feast, promising an enriching experience for every attendee.